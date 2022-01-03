Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.00

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (CURRENCY:MCPC) traded up 23.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. During the last seven days, Mobile Crypto Pay Coin has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mobile Crypto Pay Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mobile Crypto Pay Coin has a total market capitalization of $11,332.48 and $4.00 worth of Mobile Crypto Pay Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00033107 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000294 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000638 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 93.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000039 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000157 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC.

