MobileCoin (MOB) Market Capitalization Tops $739.55 Million

MobileCoin (CURRENCY:MOB) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 3rd. MobileCoin has a market cap of $739.55 million and $881,081.00 worth of MobileCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MobileCoin has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MobileCoin coin can now be purchased for $9.96 or 0.00021468 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Siacoin (SC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007827 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded 63.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MobileCoin

MobileCoin is a Merkle coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. MobileCoin’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,218,324 coins. The official website for MobileCoin is mobilecoin.foundation . MobileCoin’s official Twitter account is @mobilecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The MobileCoin Protocol is a set of rules that define a decentralized cryptocurrency. Anyone is free to review the open soure code that implements the protocol, to verify that it is correct or to propose improvements. The MobileCoin Foundation will oversee development of the MobileCoin software in GitHub. “

MobileCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MobileCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MobileCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MobileCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

