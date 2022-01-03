MobileGo (MGO) Price Reaches $0.0111 on Top Exchanges

MobileGo (CURRENCY:MGO) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 3rd. During the last seven days, MobileGo has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. One MobileGo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. MobileGo has a market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $40,169.00 worth of MobileGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005279 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00048133 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00005832 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About MobileGo

MobileGo (MGO) is a coin. It was first traded on February 16th, 2017. MobileGo’s total supply is 99,996,877 coins. The official website for MobileGo is mobilego.io . The Reddit community for MobileGo is https://reddit.com/r/MobileGo . MobileGo’s official Twitter account is @MobileGoIco and its Facebook page is accessible here . MobileGo’s official message board is medium.com/@mobilegoofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “MobileGo is a token backed by the Gamecredits, a gaming platform. The Gamecredits Team will use the blockchain technology to develop a decentralized mobile gaming store. The mobile gaming store will feature smart contracts and will be powered by the MobileGo, an ERC-20 token that will allow gamers to purchase in-game content and be rewarded for loyalty and participation in the platform. The MGO tokens are now available on the DigiFinEX exchange with the MGO/BTC pair. Reddit Page “

