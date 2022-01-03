Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 1,075.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 27,142 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 202,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,094 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 15,736 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 1,184.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,234,000 after purchasing an additional 133,461 shares during the period. 85.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

In other news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $153,602.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MC opened at $62.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.82. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $45.38 and a 12-month high of $77.49.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $490.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.49 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 95.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $3.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.3%. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 40.68%.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

