Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,259 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $3,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 69.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 69.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter valued at $77,000. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TAP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.91.

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $46.35 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $42.46 and a one year high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.02%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

