MonetaryUnit Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,009.00 (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $894,993.15 and $2,009.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded down 19.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.38 or 0.00180743 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 242,580,414 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

