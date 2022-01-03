Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,480 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Monster Beverage worth $35,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Monster Beverage by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 213.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 12,820 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in Monster Beverage by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its position in Monster Beverage by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 43,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. 63.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

MNST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.21.

Shares of MNST stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.97. The company had a trading volume of 23,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,467. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $80.92 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The company has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.73.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.