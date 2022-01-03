Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Purchased by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 329.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bowie Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 136,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,415,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.5% during the third quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 8,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 8.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter worth $305,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 203,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.62, for a total transaction of $176,395.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total value of $71,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,390 shares of company stock worth $556,086 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCO. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Moody’s from $372.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $412.18.

NYSE:MCO opened at $390.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $392.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $379.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $261.38 and a 12 month high of $407.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

