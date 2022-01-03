Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys New Shares in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,555,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BeiGene by 22.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in BeiGene by 22.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in BeiGene by 1.1% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BGNE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. CLSA upgraded shares of BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $292.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, BeiGene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.63.

In other BeiGene news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.14, for a total value of $417,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders sold 5,549 shares of company stock valued at $1,925,883. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BeiGene stock opened at $270.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.40. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $222.21 and a 52-week high of $426.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $329.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.78.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.70) by $0.24. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 122.41% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The firm had revenue of $206.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -13.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

