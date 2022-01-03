Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Stock Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 1,073.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,533 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $2,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Grid during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Grid during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Grid during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

NGG stock opened at $72.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of $55.89 and a 12-month high of $73.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.51 and its 200 day moving average is $65.42.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.1573 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

NGG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Argus lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

