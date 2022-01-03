Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $3.21 Million in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 81,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 20.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 3.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 25,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 7.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 5.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.22.

NYSE:GPK opened at $19.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.13 and its 200-day moving average is $19.36. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $21.56.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.50%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.