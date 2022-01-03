Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New Investment in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 146,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.11% of Alight as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alight during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Alight during the 3rd quarter worth $16,331,000. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alight during the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Alight during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alight during the 3rd quarter worth $240,000.

NYSE ALIT opened at $10.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Alight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $13.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.74.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05.

In other news, Director Richard N. Massey bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.58 per share, for a total transaction of $158,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.

