Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes $2.10 Million Position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 58,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned 0.34% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RDIV. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 281,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,613,000 after buying an additional 61,265 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 478,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,739,000 after acquiring an additional 48,430 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,310,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 148,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after acquiring an additional 21,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $830,000.

RDIV opened at $42.15 on Monday. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $43.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.61.

