Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes Position in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 27,037 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,329,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Covanta during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Covanta in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Covanta in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Covanta in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Covanta in the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CVA stock opened at $20.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97. Covanta Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $20.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.56 and a beta of 1.33.
Covanta Company Profile
Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale energy-from-waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.
Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.