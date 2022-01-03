Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes Position in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 27,037 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,329,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Covanta during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Covanta in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Covanta in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Covanta in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Covanta in the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Covanta alerts:

Shares of CVA stock opened at $20.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97. Covanta Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $20.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.56 and a beta of 1.33.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Covanta had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale energy-from-waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.