mStable USD Market Cap Reaches $41.26 Million (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 3rd. In the last week, mStable USD has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One mStable USD coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC on popular exchanges. mStable USD has a market cap of $41.26 million and approximately $238,756.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,740.30 or 1.00160930 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.29 or 0.00082054 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004578 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007467 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00033442 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004992 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $517.83 or 0.01109675 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00021414 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD (CRYPTO:MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

