MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Acquires 2,821 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $13,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWF. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,700,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,447,850,000 after acquiring an additional 326,909 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,370,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,618,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,081,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,019,000 after purchasing an additional 510,435 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,040,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $553,844,000 after purchasing an additional 28,578 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,495,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,899,000 after purchasing an additional 50,335 shares during the period.

IWF opened at $305.59 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $300.86. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $226.77 and a 52 week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

