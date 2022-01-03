MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 318,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,064 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $16,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $472,358,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7,491.5% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,169,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,687 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 351.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,298,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,624,000 after buying an additional 1,789,532 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 421.5% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,182,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,365,000 after buying an additional 1,764,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,012,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,975,000 after buying an additional 1,138,246 shares during the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EEM opened at $48.85 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $58.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.49.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

