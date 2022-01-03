MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Buys 5,031 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 228,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $8,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 95.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 75.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 48.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth about $41,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $41.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.42 and a 200 day moving average of $36.35. The stock has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.74. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $30.87 and a 12 month high of $41.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 25.96%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

