MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $9.61 Million Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp reduced its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 248,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,229 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $9,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 41,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 33,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $38.87 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $35.60 and a 12-month high of $40.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.56.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.