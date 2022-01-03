MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Raises Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,844 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $6,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,128,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,300,123,000 after buying an additional 187,080 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,463,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,685,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,678 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,835,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,671,819,000 after purchasing an additional 743,082 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,931,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $636,420,000 after purchasing an additional 472,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 54.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,791,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $555,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,610 shares during the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ES shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of ES opened at $90.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $76.64 and a 1-year high of $92.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.01.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.06%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

