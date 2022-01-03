Multiplier 24-Hour Volume Tops $2,402.00 (BMXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Multiplier has a market capitalization of $40,852.29 and $2,402.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Multiplier coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0404 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Multiplier has traded down 32.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00064946 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,800.50 or 0.08096474 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00060871 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00075028 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,146.84 or 1.00440246 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00007513 BTC.

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiplier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

