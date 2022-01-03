Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Shares Gap Up to $14.54

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.54, but opened at $15.15. Nano-X Imaging shares last traded at $14.88, with a volume of 5,100 shares changing hands.

Separately, Lifesci Capital downgraded Nano-X Imaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 17.96 and a current ratio of 17.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 3.09.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 53.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 12,035 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 6.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 6.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Nano-X Imaging by 282.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 30,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Nano-X Imaging by 16.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. 9.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

