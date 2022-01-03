Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 1,900.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Nascent Biotech stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,597. Nascent Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.08.

Get Nascent Biotech alerts:

About Nascent Biotech

Nascent Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It focuses on biologic drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Nascent Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nascent Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.