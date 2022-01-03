Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 1,900.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Nascent Biotech stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,597. Nascent Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.08.
About Nascent Biotech
