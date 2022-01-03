NestEGG Coin (EGG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $622.00

NestEGG Coin (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 31.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. NestEGG Coin has a total market capitalization of $118,991.84 and $622.00 worth of NestEGG Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NestEGG Coin has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NestEGG Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00032842 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000298 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000638 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 92.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000039 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000157 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC.

NestEGG Coin Profile

NestEGG Coin is a coin. NestEGG Coin’s total supply is 42,342,655 coins. NestEGG Coin’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NestEGG Coin is www.nesteggcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling NestEGG Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NestEGG Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NestEGG Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NestEGG Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

