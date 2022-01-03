Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Position Reduced by Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,087 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Netflix comprises approximately 1.8% of Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 58.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $668.11.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total transaction of $4,720,326.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 30,792 shares of company stock worth $20,692,321. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $602.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.27, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $478.54 and a one year high of $700.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $640.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $589.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

