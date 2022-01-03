New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 314 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.11% of Alleghany worth $9,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alleghany by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,424,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $950,555,000 after acquiring an additional 76,736 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alleghany by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 691,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $431,835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,161 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Alleghany by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 535,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $357,063,000 after purchasing an additional 11,297 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Alleghany by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,803,000 after purchasing an additional 19,201 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in Alleghany by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 288,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $192,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Joseph Patrick Brandon acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $658.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,646,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian H. Chippendale sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.40, for a total value of $181,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Alleghany in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Y opened at $667.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $671.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $663.94. Alleghany Co. has a 1 year low of $563.47 and a 1 year high of $737.89.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.60) by $3.34. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 6.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

