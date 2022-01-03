New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 3,583 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.10% of NiSource worth $9,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NI. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in NiSource in the second quarter worth $5,510,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 32.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,903,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654,683 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the second quarter worth $82,287,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the second quarter worth $45,048,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,592,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,141,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NI shares. TheStreet upgraded NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $27.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.09 and a 12 month high of $27.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.18.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.