New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 10,951 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.26% of Quaker Chemical worth $11,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 85.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 300.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the second quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 10.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

KWR opened at $230.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $243.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 12-month low of $215.86 and a 12-month high of $301.99.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $449.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.68 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

In other Quaker Chemical news, Director Dieter Laininger sold 2,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.23, for a total transaction of $758,805.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP L Wilbert Platzer sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.27, for a total transaction of $181,218.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,101 shares of company stock worth $1,106,513 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KWR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

