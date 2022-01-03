New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $10.91 Million Stock Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,667 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.17% of Sprout Social worth $10,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Sprout Social by 224.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.40.

SPT opened at $90.69 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -197.15 and a beta of 1.09. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.70 and a 1 year high of $145.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $49.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.82, for a total transaction of $2,296,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Collins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,613 shares of company stock valued at $20,730,056 over the last 90 days. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

