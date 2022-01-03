New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $10,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,866,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 128.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,310,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,594,000 after buying an additional 1,864,025 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,327,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,441,000 after buying an additional 1,740,134 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 461.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,809,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,317,000 after buying an additional 1,487,365 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 19.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,419,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,545,000 after buying an additional 899,809 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $1,058,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $43.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.60. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $28.63 and a 12 month high of $44.07. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.55.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $339.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

AMH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

