New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,438 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.13% of First American Financial worth $9,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in First American Financial by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First American Financial by 6,241.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,677 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in First American Financial by 258.1% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First American Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First American Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.68.

FAF stock opened at $78.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.15. First American Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $48.69 and a 1 year high of $79.75.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.02%. First American Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.04%.

In other news, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $774,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 15,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $1,175,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

