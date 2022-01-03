New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,964 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,154 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.16% of Teradata worth $10,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 18.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradata by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradata by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradata by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 9,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Teradata by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDC stock opened at $42.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. Teradata Co. has a one year low of $21.96 and a one year high of $59.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.26.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Teradata had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The company had revenue of $460.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 2,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $132,894.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $161,011.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TDC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Teradata from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Teradata in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.30.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

