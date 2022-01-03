New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 2,763 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.15% of RenaissanceRe worth $9,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 40.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

In other RenaissanceRe news, EVP Ian D. Branagan bought 3,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $495,119.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Klehm III sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $201,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 23,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,065. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RNR opened at $169.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of -66.93 and a beta of 0.50. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $137.66 and a 1 year high of $175.12.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($9.38) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.64) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently -56.92%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $163.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.38.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

