News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 65.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,929 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in News were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of News by 3.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 146,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in News by 1,423.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 385,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,070,000 after buying an additional 360,180 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in News by 23.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 246,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,807,000 after buying an additional 46,260 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in News by 69.2% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 54,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 22,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in News by 76.8% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 40,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 17,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $22.31 on Monday. News Co. has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $27.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.42.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. News had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NWSA. TheStreet raised News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.96.

News Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.