Newton (NEW) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.78 Million

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One Newton coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Newton has traded down 17% against the dollar. Newton has a total market capitalization of $5.78 million and approximately $228,286.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00061598 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,797.24 or 0.08066038 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00057793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00074873 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,872.55 or 0.99565809 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007407 BTC.

About Newton

Newton launched on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

