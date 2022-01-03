NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Holdings Lowered by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP decreased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,029 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up 2.6% of Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $13,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE opened at $93.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.27 and its 200-day moving average is $82.88. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $182.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.80, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.30.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.33%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $1,097,113.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

