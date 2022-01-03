Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Has $9.45 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,443 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 4.0% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $373,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 58,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,730,000 after acquiring an additional 18,637 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 31,879 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 33,673 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of V stock opened at $216.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $417.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $210.14 and its 200 day moving average is $225.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.10 and a 52-week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. Visa’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $2,377,840.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $8,362,931. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.73.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

