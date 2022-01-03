Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.3% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total value of $1,502,770.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.44.

Shares of PG opened at $163.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $395.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.35. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $164.98.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

