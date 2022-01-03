Nikulski Financial Inc. Boosts Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 1.4% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $80.83 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.97. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $62.64 and a twelve month high of $81.26.

