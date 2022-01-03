Nikulski Financial Inc. Raises Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Amundi purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth approximately $1,036,444,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,001,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,659 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 18,313.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,549 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,640,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Walt Disney by 103.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,006,800 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $346,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,839 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DIS opened at $154.89 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $142.04 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $281.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.93.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

