Nikulski Financial Inc. Sells 1,559 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Nikulski Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,206,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,943 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,125,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 227,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000.

NYSEARCA BSCL opened at $21.04 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.04 and a 12-month high of $21.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.08.

