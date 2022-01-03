Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 279,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,905 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in NIO were worth $9,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $281,635,000. Natixis grew its position in shares of NIO by 114.7% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 7,778,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,249 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of NIO by 85.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,838,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,992 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of NIO by 56.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,850,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NIO by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,324,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NIO shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.06.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $31.68 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.56. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $66.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $49.71 billion, a PE ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 2.47.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

