Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.06.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. DBS Vickers began coverage on shares of Noah in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.25 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOAH. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Noah by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,551,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,983,000 after purchasing an additional 33,938 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP boosted its stake in Noah by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,842,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,543,000 after purchasing an additional 194,674 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Noah by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,814,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,383,000 after purchasing an additional 41,827 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Noah by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,764,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,532,000 after purchasing an additional 393,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Noah by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,214,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,347,000 after purchasing an additional 54,626 shares during the last quarter. 48.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NOAH opened at $30.69 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.65. Noah has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $52.77.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

