NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NTT DATA Corp. is engaged in the development and integration of information technology and data communication systems. Its operating segment consists of Public and Financial IT Services, Enterprise IT Services, Solutions and Technologies, Global Business and Others. Public and Financial IT Services segment provides IT services which support social infrastructure in the public administration, healthcare and financial sectors. Enterprise IT Services segment offers IT services in the fields of manufacturing, retail, logistics, communications, broadcasting and utilities. Solutions and Technologies segment renders platforms and solutions that support IT services. Global Business segment delivers IT services. Others segment supports the business activities of the head office. NTT DATA Corp. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of NTT DATA in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS NTDTY opened at $21.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.54. NTT DATA has a 12-month low of $13.67 and a 12-month high of $22.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.22.

NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NTT DATA had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that NTT DATA will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

NTT DATA Corp. engages in the development and integration of information technology (IT) and data communication systems. It operates through the following segments: Public and Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise and Solutions, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LATAM), and Others.

