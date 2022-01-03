NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Shares Bought by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 437,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,970 shares during the period. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.0% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $19,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 24.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period.

Shares of NUSC opened at $42.01 on Monday. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $29.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.37.

