NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Sitrin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 298.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,430 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 28,037 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 3.7% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $293,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.4% in the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 2,312 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.0% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 77,803 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $62,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.6% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 1,149 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 14.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 20,241 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $16,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.07.

NVDA opened at $294.11 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The stock has a market cap of $735.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $296.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total value of $83,597.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 560,012 shares of company stock valued at $181,813,810. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.