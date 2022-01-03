Nyerium Price Reaches $0.0009 on Exchanges (NYEX)

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded up 100.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 3rd. During the last week, Nyerium has traded 85.4% higher against the US dollar. Nyerium has a total market cap of $33,590.22 and approximately $3.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nyerium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZilStream (STREAM) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 1,581,779,045.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73,616.38 or 0.00000009 BTC.

OEC BTC (BTCK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,920.39 or 1.00079694 BTC.

METAWORLD (METAWORLD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Nyerium

Nyerium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 40,390,057 coins and its circulating supply is 35,505,429 coins. Nyerium’s official website is nyex.site . The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyerium is the result of extensive research into the crypto landscape, which was aimed to find a solution to the problem of remittance and payment for the unbanked, with a primary focus on the African continent for whom simple things like having electricity are life-changing events. The first focus is emerging markets and the whole of the African continent where mobile and electronic payment is still new, and with hefty fees, is adding unnecessary burden on the poorest. “

Nyerium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyerium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nyerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

