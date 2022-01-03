O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Acquires New Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 62,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 198.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 36.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 12,570 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 62.2% during the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 10,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 58.9% during the third quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $54.90 on Monday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.41 and a twelve month high of $60.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.41.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.50. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 38.39%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.72%.

CG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 236,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $16,472,020.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas S. Robertson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $1,700,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,766,565 shares of company stock valued at $221,247,421 over the last three months. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

