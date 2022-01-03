O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 7.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,467 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 96.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 134.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 845 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 15.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,021 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 12.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLB opened at $95.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.99. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.10 and a fifty-two week high of $104.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.81.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $285.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.95 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,638 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $148,550.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $2,644,944.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,217 shares of company stock valued at $8,700,420. Company insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

DLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.67.

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

