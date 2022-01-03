O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $2.57 Million Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Moody’s by 217.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 914,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $331,409,000 after buying an additional 626,654 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,697,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,587,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,333,646,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,104,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,383,000 after purchasing an additional 322,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $390.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $261.38 and a 52-week high of $407.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $392.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $379.88. The stock has a market cap of $72.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $372.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.18.

In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total value of $71,985.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.82, for a total transaction of $181,848.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,390 shares of company stock valued at $556,086. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

